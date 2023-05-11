Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,025,164 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals makes up about 0.5% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 2.67% of Dorchester Minerals worth $30,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 71.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.12 per share, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,967 shares in the company, valued at $702,072.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dorchester Minerals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:DMLP remained flat at $28.38 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,250. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $32.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 73.63% and a net margin of 75.07%.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 121.47%.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

