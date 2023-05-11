Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Receives $111.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DORM shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,326,753.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $68,553.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 790.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,557,000 after acquiring an additional 229,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,919,000 after buying an additional 136,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $87.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.54. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $119.04.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.38). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $466.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

