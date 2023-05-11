Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 234 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,612 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 27.1% in the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $204.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

