Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 987 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Societe Generale downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $280.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.90. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

