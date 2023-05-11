DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Director Sells $297,961.24 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $297,961.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Laura Desmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 25th, Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $326,649.38.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $336,251.68.

On Thursday, March 16th, Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $269,769.04.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of DV traded up $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $29.73. 3,118,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,446. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 118.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $32.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 5.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DV shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,567,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,677,000 after purchasing an additional 519,903 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,103,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,783 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,084,000 after acquiring an additional 382,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

