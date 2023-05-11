Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (LON:DORE) Trading 0.5% Higher

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 110.50 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.39). 64,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 111,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.39).

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £202.10 million and a PE ratio of 519.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 106.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 108.66.

Get Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is presently 2,380.95%.

About Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

