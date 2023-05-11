Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Short Interest Up 185.3% in April

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,192,900 shares, a growth of 185.3% from the April 15th total of 1,119,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,456.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dr. Martens from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Dr. Martens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 270 ($3.41) to GBX 195 ($2.46) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 226 ($2.85) to GBX 205 ($2.59) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 240 ($3.03) to GBX 230 ($2.90) in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

DOCMF remained flat at $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. 70 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,179. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. Dr. Martens has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $3.51.

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.