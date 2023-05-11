DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTF opened at $10.94 on Thursday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $12.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.