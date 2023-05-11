Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Short Interest Up 584.3% in April

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 323,000 shares, an increase of 584.3% from the April 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dunxin Financial Stock Down 11.7 %

Shares of Dunxin Financial stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,156. Dunxin Financial has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dunxin Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dunxin Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Dunxin Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dunxin Financial Company Profile

Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of loan facilities to micro, small and medium size enterprises, and sole proprietors. It also offers microfinance lending services. The company was founded by Qi Ming Xu and Kang Kai Zeng on June 24, 2010 and is headquartered in Wuhan City, China.

