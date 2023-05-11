East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.13.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dominic Ng acquired 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $500,871.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares in the company, valued at $37,443,642.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.51 per share, with a total value of $495,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,036.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Ng acquired 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.09 per share, for a total transaction of $500,871.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 889,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,443,642.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 31,780 shares of company stock worth $1,417,142. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $44.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.22. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

