Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.94

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and traded as low as $12.85. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund shares last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 45,189 shares.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.0932 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in a portfolio of common stocks and write of call options. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.