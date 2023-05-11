Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.94

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.94 and traded as low as $12.85. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund shares last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 45,189 shares.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.0932 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 233.7% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 26,948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 55.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 24,436 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 75.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 132,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 56,945 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in a portfolio of common stocks and write of call options. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

