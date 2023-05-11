EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

EchoStar Stock Performance

Shares of SATS stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of EchoStar

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $499.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EchoStar by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 43.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,193,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,734,000 after buying an additional 93,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EchoStar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,102,000 after purchasing an additional 63,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in EchoStar by 2,809.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

