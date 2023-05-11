Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC Announces Dividend of $0.01 (LON:RNEW)

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RNEW stock traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.74 ($0.01). The company had a trading volume of 10,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,108. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.82. Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.06 ($0.01). The firm has a market cap of £1.02 million and a PE ratio of 79.00.

Get Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.