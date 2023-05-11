Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,676,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,705 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,846,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $248,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,422 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $97.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.24 billion, a PE ratio of 421.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $109.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

