Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 7,613 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $133.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.71. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. UBS Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.32.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

