Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,541 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $106.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.41. The firm has a market cap of $118.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.