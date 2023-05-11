Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $12.95 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,823 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $191.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

