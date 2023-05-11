Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $4.78 Million Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,456 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of WPM opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average of $42.74. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

