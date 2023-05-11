Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $5.08 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 406,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,292,000 after acquiring an additional 64,373 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 16,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 82,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Shares of TSM opened at $84.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $440.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Articles

