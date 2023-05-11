Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after acquiring an additional 511,696 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.4% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,153,000 after purchasing an additional 281,950 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,479,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,134,626,000 after purchasing an additional 92,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $876,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,357 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.56.

NYSE UNP opened at $199.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.71. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $121.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

