Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,767 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $11,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Qiagen by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 767,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,507,000 after acquiring an additional 67,074 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,050,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 897.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 196,326 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.87.

QGEN stock opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.39. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.46.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

