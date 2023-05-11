Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem Sells 19,875 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,758,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,231,845.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,123. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $107.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

