Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CEO Michael A. Mussallem Sells 19,875 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,758,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,231,845.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,123. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $107.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.42.
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
