EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 10,371 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up approximately 1.7% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on VRSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.40. The stock had a trading volume of 457,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,589. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $216.60.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

