EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 264 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,393 shares of company stock worth $4,962,294. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $294.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,263. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.33 and its 200-day moving average is $273.33. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86. The company has a market capitalization of $215.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

