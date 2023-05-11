EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,402 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 20,723,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,825,430. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.93. The company has a market cap of $217.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

