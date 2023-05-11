EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF) Short Interest Update

EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the April 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EG Acquisition by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 667,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in EG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,286,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,563,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in shares of EG Acquisition by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 205,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 102,193 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EG Acquisition alerts:

EG Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of EGGF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,580. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. EG Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

About EG Acquisition

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

