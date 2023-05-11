Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 3.3 %

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter.

ELAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.