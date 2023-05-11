Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Announces Earnings Results

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $125.38. 2,225,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,305. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.13 and a 200 day moving average of $122.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $190,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,365.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $190,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,365.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,466. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,082 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.88.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

