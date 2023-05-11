Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.35 EPS

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35), Briefing.com reports. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.5 %

EA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.32. 3,183,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.51. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EA. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $190,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,365.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,466 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,082 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

