Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.35-$6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.14 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.30-3.81 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.88.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.0 %

Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,454. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.51. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,466 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,082 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

