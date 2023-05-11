Emblem (CVE:EMC) Trading 1.6% Higher

Emblem Corp (CVE:EMC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. 597,714 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 865,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Emblem Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.45 million and a PE ratio of -9.89.

Emblem Company Profile

Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.

