Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) is Trust Co of Kansas’ 7th Largest Position

Trust Co of Kansas cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for 5.6% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $81.70. 303,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,703. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average of $88.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.