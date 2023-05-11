Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Focus stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 475.22% and a negative net margin of 172.24%. The business had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.16% of Energy Focus worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of lighting systems and controls. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

