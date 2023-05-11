Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $15.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,810,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,629. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $115.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 73.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the first quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Entegris by 43.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Entegris by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

