EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Trimmed by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 67,031 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,748 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,102,692 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $142,821,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,440,000 after buying an additional 22,091 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 6,329 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.42.

Shares of EOG opened at $110.73 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.57.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

