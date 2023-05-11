EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 276,999 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $35,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $109.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.78 and a 200-day moving average of $125.57. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.42.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

