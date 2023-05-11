EQTEC (LON:EQT) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 52,920,945 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 47,960,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.27.

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary gasification technology that generates green energy from waste, biomass, and plastics primarily in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The company's gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste.

