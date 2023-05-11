Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) is Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Equity LifeStyle Properties comprises approximately 3.7% of Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3,668.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.28.

NYSE ELS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $77.59.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 117.76%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

