Erin Goodsell Sells 2,500 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) insider Erin Goodsell sold 2,500 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $13,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 745,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Weave Communications Stock Performance
Shares of WEAV stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.64. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 50.16% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Weave Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Weave Communications Company Profile
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weave Communications (WEAV)
- Roblox Scores A Win In The Metaverse And May Move Higher
- Don’t Get Burned By Dutch Bros; Starbucks Has More Potential
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.