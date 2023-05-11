Erin Goodsell Sells 2,500 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) insider Erin Goodsell sold 2,500 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $13,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 745,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

Shares of WEAV stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.64. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 50.16% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pelion Inc. acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,004,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Weave Communications by 535.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Weave Communications by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Weave Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

