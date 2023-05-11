Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 515.8% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Erste Group Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS EBKDY traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $17.40. 33,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,218. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $19.92.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.