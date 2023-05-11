ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.55-$3.65 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

ESCO Technologies stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.11. The company had a trading volume of 16,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,430. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.43 and a 1 year high of $101.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.89.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth $201,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

