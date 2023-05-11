Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.12 or 0.00067102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.55 billion and approximately $107.98 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,004.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.82 or 0.00299269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012994 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.50 or 0.00564714 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.88 or 0.00421724 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003679 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,901,690 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

