Ethereum (ETH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $216.08 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 11th. Ethereum has a market cap of $216.08 billion and approximately $10.11 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,796.03 or 0.06635048 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00055319 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00039892 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00018540 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003243 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,309,683 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

