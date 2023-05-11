Ethereum (ETH) Price Hits $1,796.19 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,796.19 or 0.06652124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $216.10 billion and $8.32 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00055393 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00040918 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018534 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,309,683 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

