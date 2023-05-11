Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.46 on Monday. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

