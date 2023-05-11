Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EURN. Stifel Nicolaus raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. DNB Markets boosted their price objective on Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronav in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.53.

Euronav Price Performance

Shares of Euronav stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,921. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Euronav has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronav

About Euronav

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,717,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Euronav by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Euronav by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 168,378 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Euronav by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 107,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

