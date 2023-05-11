Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EURN. Stifel Nicolaus raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. DNB Markets boosted their price objective on Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronav in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.53.
Euronav Price Performance
Shares of Euronav stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,921. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Euronav has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronav
About Euronav
Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Euronav (EURN)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.