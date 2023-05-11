European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $92.41

Shares of European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 92.41 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 93.90 ($1.18). European Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 93.70 ($1.18), with a volume of 375,752 shares traded.

European Assets Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £336.31 million, a PE ratio of -194.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 92.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 92.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.72.

European Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1,250.00%.

European Assets Trust Company Profile

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

