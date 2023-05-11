Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Shares Up 1.4%

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAXGet Rating) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 54,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 446,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Evaxion Biotech A/S from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAXGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

