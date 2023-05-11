Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Shares Up 1.4%

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 54,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 446,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Evaxion Biotech A/S from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Evaxion Biotech A/S Trading Down 7.1 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.57.
Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile
Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.
