Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.48-$1.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $456.00 million-$462.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.28 million. Everbridge also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.48-1.52 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Everbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.63.

Shares of EVBG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.74. 100,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,342. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $43.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average of $30.82.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $40,046.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,926.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

