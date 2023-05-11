Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Raymond James

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Everi Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:EVRI opened at $15.32 on Thursday. Everi has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $97,266.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,257.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,007.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $97,266.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,257.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,633 shares of company stock worth $923,333. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,105,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,034,000 after buying an additional 231,099 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Everi by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,723,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,125,000 after buying an additional 250,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 12.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,018,000 after buying an additional 220,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Everi by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,856,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,877,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,948,000 after buying an additional 41,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

